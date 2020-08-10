뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS JIN Goes to His Older Brother's Wedding Ceremony
[SBS Star] BTS JIN Goes to His Older Brother's Wedding Ceremony

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.10 11:17
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JIN Goes to His Older Brothers Wedding Ceremony
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN attended his older brother's wedding ceremony last weekend. 

On August 8, some photos of JIN at a wedding ceremony were shared online. 

In the photos, JIN was with a neatly-styled brown hair and black tuxedo. 

It turned out that the wedding ceremony was his older brother's, and JIN was the host. 
JINJINDuring the wedding ceremony, JIN jokingly said, "I want to sing one of our songs for this beautiful couple over here." 

He continued, "But our song is titled, 'FAKE LOVE', so I unfortunately can't sing it." 

As soon as he was finished, the guests all laughed out loud at his playful words. 
JINJINInstead of JIN, BTS' labelmate Lee Hyun sang songs for JIN's older brother and the bride. 

On this day, JIN's fellow members RM and J-HOPE also went to the wedding ceremony. 
JIN(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.