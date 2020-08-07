[SBS Star] TREASURE Talks About YG Entertainment "Sunbae" Groups WINNER & BLACKPINK

The members of YG Entertainment's soon-to-debut boy group TREASURE talked about the encounters they have had with their agency seniors.On August 7, the 12 members of TREASURE sat down for a press conference to introduce the group's debut single 'THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER ONE' to the world.During the event, TREASURE recalled the time when they encountered their agency sunbaes (senior artists).HARUTO said, "While we were recording our debut title track, WINNER's YOON and MINO visited our recording studio to share some handy advice with us."JIHOON added, "They gave us tips on singing, and more advice on how to enhance the overall vibe of the song."YOSHI chimed in and shared, "MINO gave me directions with my rapping. He advised me to loosen up and rap in my own style, more comfortably."TREASURE members also shared their thoughts on BLACKPINK's immense popularity worldwide.Bang Ye Dam said, "Thanks to BLACKPINK's global popularity, fans around the world are also anticipating us. We are beyond honored for that."He continued, "We often ask ourselves, 'Can we ever become like BLACKPINK one day?'"Meanwhile, TREASURE is all set to make the group's long-awaited debut with the group's first single 'THE FIRST STEP :_CHAPTER ONE' on 6PM KST today.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)