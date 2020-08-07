[SBS Star] Former Wanna One Members Celebrate the Project Group's 3rd Anniversary

sungwoon: everyone, today is Wanna One’s 3rd Anniversary. Since i like Wanna One, let’s hear to Wanna One’s songs.



Former members of disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One celebrated the group's third debut anniversary.On August 7, Wanna One welcomed the group's debut anniversary.Although the group has officially disbanded, fans around the world are still commemorating this special day.This year, fans have trended special hashtags including '#ThreeYearsWithWannaOne' and '#우리워너원_3주년에도_사랑해' (We still love our Wanna One on the third anniversary).Former members of Wanna One have also walked down the memory lane.During his live broadcast earlier today, Ha Sung Woon mentioned that today is Wanna One's debut anniversary and sang along one of Wanna One's songs 'I'll Remember'.Lai Kuanlin also shared a group photo of Wanna One taken at the group's concert on his personal Instagram.Along with the photo, the former Wanna One member wrote, "Hyungs, I'm sorry for this year. Let's meet up soon," and fans suspect that the members are having a reunion today while Lai Kuanlin could not join as he is not in South Korea at this moment.Kim Jae Hwan also took to his official Instagram to share a selfie of himself with Wanna One's 'one' sign and captioned, "Hello everyone? Thank you always, and I love you all."Debuted on August 7, 2017, Wanna One's multiple hit songs including 'Energetic', 'BOOMERANG', 'Beautiful', and more are still loved by many until this day.(Credit= SWING Entertainment, 'Ha Sung Woon' V LIVE, 'official_lai_kuanlin' 'kjh_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)