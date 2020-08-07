뉴스
[SBS Star] RAIN Responds to a Citizen's Request to Appear on Shows with Kim Tae-hee
[SBS Star] RAIN Responds to a Citizen's Request to Appear on Shows with Kim Tae-hee

Published 2020.08.07 13:59 View Count
Singer RAIN firmly said no to one citizen's request to appear on TV shows with his wife actress Kim Tae-hee.

On August 6, a new teaser for RAIN's upcoming YouTube series 'Season B Season' was shared online.
RAINIn the teaser, RAIN boldly revealed his goal to top his rival TV personality Jang Sung Kyu (who is well-known for his YouTube series 'Workman') through his own show.

RAIN said, "I need to bring Jay Park and ZICO on this show, so we can beat Jang Sung Kyu."
RAINIn an attempt to better understand what new image the viewers want to see from RAIN, he strolled around busy streets in Seoul to hear from citizens.

When RAIN asked cizitens, "What do you guys want to see from me?", one female citizen responded, "I want you to appear with Kim Tae-hee."
RAINHowever, RAIN even took of his mask to firmly reject her request, saying, "That can never happen."
RAINYou can watch the scene in the teaser below:
 

(Credit 'Season B Season' YouTube, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
