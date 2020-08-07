뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS to Release a New Movie Next Month
뉴스

Published 2020.08.07 11:24 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS to Release a New Movie Next Month
K-pop boy group BTS is making its return to the movie theater.

On August 7, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment announced that BTS will be releasing the group's fourth film 'BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE'.
BTSAccording to the agency, 'BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE' will hit the theaters next month, with limited screenings starting on September 10.

The upcoming movie will feature footage from BTS' world stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF', along with the behind-the-scenes of BTS members off-stage.
BTSBTSThrough the movie, the seven members will give audiences a glimpse of the seven boys behind their on-stage personas by opening up about their personal thoughts and feelings.

Advance ticket sales for 'BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE' will begin on August 13, while the exact date may vary from region to region.
BTSMeanwhile, BTS is set to make its much-anticipated comeback with a new English single 'Dynamite' on August 21.

The group is scheduled to unveil 'Dynamite' performance for the first time at 'MTV Video Music Awards' on August 30 (EST, local time).

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
