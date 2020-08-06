[SBS Star] Stephanie Talks About Her Relationship with Former MLB Player Boyfriend Brady Anderson

K-pop girl group The Grace's former member Stephanie opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend, former Major League Baseball player Brady Anderson.On August 5 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Stephanie guested on the show and spoke about her boyfriend.Stephanie said, "A lot of marriage-related reality shows came to contact me as soon as I confirmed the dating news. Unfortunately, we are currently in a long-distance relationship due to the COVID-19 pandemic."The singer also revealed that she had started dating Brady Anderson without knowing their age difference―23 years―at first.She explained, "Brady was the vice president of the Baltimore Orioles, and I was in the U.S. performing as a ballerina. We met at a banquet, and found out about each other's age by the time when we were reminiscing about how we first met."She continued, "Our love grew deeper when we found out about the age difference. I actually liked that."Stephanie debuted as a member of The Grace under SM Entertainment in 2005.After she opted out from the group's activities due to her back injury, Stephanie transformed herself into a ballerina, musical actress, and solo singer.(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'stephanie_kim' Instagram, 'BradyAnderson9' Twitter)(SBS Star)