[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Shares Honest Thoughts on Relationship & Hardships in Life

Actress Song Hye Kyo opened up about the importance of relationships in her life and how she overcomes hardships.Recently, Song Hye Kyo sat down for an interview as the ambassador of one luxury jewelry brand.During the interview, the actress talked about the most important things in her life.Song Hye Kyo said, "To me, friendships and the strong bond between my family are the most important things in life. I believe they have the most genuine value."She continued, "I believe that the most important emotion in the world is definitely the bond between people and their deep sincerity."Song Hye Kyo also revealed that she also has difficulty expressing her all emotions out, but that she is able to bring them out through acting projects.The actress explained, "I'm able to radiate emotions through my roles as an actress, showing my character's emotions in the way I have interpreted. I think that's the main reason why I enjoy acting."When asked how she was able to overcome difficult times in her life, Song Hye Kyo talked about the recent COVID-19 pandemic as an example.She said, "The whole world is suffering a very difficult time due to the coronavirus. I learned how to treasure everyone around me through this experience, and I believe that we will be able to get through this hard time as long as we have our trust and dependence on each other."She added, "I think love, sacrifice for one another, and interaction with people around us are crucial these days."(Credit= Chaumet Korea)(SBS Star)