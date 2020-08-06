뉴스
[SBS Star] GUMMY ♥ Cho Jung Seok Welcome Their First Child
[SBS Star] GUMMY ♥ Cho Jung Seok Welcome Their First Child

Published 2020.08.06 13:47 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] GUMMY ♥ Cho Jung Seok Welcome Their First Child
Celebrity couple singer GUMMY and actor Cho Jung Seok are now parents of a beautiful daughter.

On August 6, Cho Jung Seok's management agency JAM Entertainment announced that GUMMY gave birth to their first child earlier today at a hospital in Seoul.
GUMMY, Cho Jung SeokJAM Entertainment's full statement reads as follows:

This is JAM Entertainment.

We are sharing the news that actor Cho Jung Seok and singer GUMMY have welcomed a new family member, and the mother and baby are both healthy.

GUMMY gave birth to their first daughter at a hospital in Seoul on the morning of August 6.

The couple and their family are overjoyed at the birth of their first baby.

We express our sincere gratitude for all the support and congratulatory messages from many people, and we ask for blessings towards the family that has just welcomed a new member.
GUMMY, Cho Jung SeokGUMMY and Cho Jung Seok tied the knot in October 2018 after five years of dating.

In January of this year, the couple announced GUMMY's pregnancy of their first child.
GUMMY, Cho Jung Seok(Credit= C-JeS Entertainment, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
