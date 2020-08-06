[SBS Star] 2PM NICHKHUN Files Restraining Order Against His Long-time Stalker

K-pop boy group 2PM's member NICHKHUN has filed a request for a restraining order against a woman who has been stalking him for a long time.
On August 5, legal insiders revealed that the Seoul Central District Court conducted the first round of questioning for NICHKHUN's restraining order request against a woman identified as 'Kim'.
The court has obtained both NICHKHUN and Kim's sides of the story and will soon be making a decision about the restraining order.
In response to the report, NICHKHUN's management agency JYP Entertainment stated that they are also considering filming a lawsuit against Kim, aside from the restraining order.
The agency revealed that NICHKHUN has been suffering a great deal of psychological stress because of her, and they will take strong measures without leniency.
A representative of JYP Entertainment told media, "We are considering taking legal action against Kim, and we plan to take any possible measures with no leniency."
He/she added, "The artist (NICHKHUN) has continued to receive heavy psychological stress, surmounted to a severe degree."
(Credit= 'khunsta0624' Instagram)
(SBS Star)