[SBS Star] 2PM NICHKHUN Files Restraining Order Against His Long-time Stalker
뉴스

Published 2020.08.06 11:24
K-pop boy group 2PM's member NICHKHUN has filed a request for a restraining order against a woman who has been stalking him for a long time.

On August 5, legal insiders revealed that the Seoul Central District Court conducted the first round of questioning for NICHKHUN's restraining order request against a woman identified as 'Kim'.
NICHKHUNThe court has obtained both NICHKHUN and Kim's sides of the story and will soon be making a decision about the restraining order.
NICHKHUNIn response to the report, NICHKHUN's management agency JYP Entertainment stated that they are also considering filming a lawsuit against Kim, aside from the restraining order.

The agency revealed that NICHKHUN has been suffering a great deal of psychological stress because of her, and they will take strong measures without leniency.
NICHKHUNA representative of JYP Entertainment told media, "We are considering taking legal action against Kim, and we plan to take any possible measures with no leniency."

He/she added, "The artist (NICHKHUN) has continued to receive heavy psychological stress, surmounted to a severe degree."

(Credit= 'khunsta0624' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.