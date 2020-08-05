뉴스
[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Gives a Special Birthday Present to His Brother-in-law Kim Min-joon
[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Gives a Special Birthday Present to His Brother-in-law Kim Min-joon

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.05 18:17
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Gives a Special Birthday Present to His Brother-in-law Kim Min-joon
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON gave a one-and-only birthday present to his brother-in-law actor Kim Min-joon.

On August 4, G-DRAGON's older sister Kwon Da-mi updated her Instagram with some photos.
G-DRAGONThe first set of photos were taken at a joint birthday party of her, Kim Min-joon and G-DRAGON.

She said, "Me, my husband and brother have celebrated our birthday together as we were all born in the summer."

There were mouth-watering foods laid out on a luxurious dining table.

There was a candle-lit strawberry cake on the side as well.
G-DRAGONIn the next photos, a custom-made motorbike was seen in the corner of a room.

It seemed like G-DRAGON had personally designed the motorbike himself.

Over this photo, Kwon Da-mi wrote, "My brother is so kind for giving his brother-in-law this special birthday present. Min-joon, what are you going to give to him?"
G-DRAGONG-DRAGONMeanwhile, Kwon Da-mi and Kim Min-joon tied the knot last October.

(Credit= 'damikwon_' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
