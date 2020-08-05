뉴스
[SBS Star] EXO CHEN Congratulates EXO-L's 6th Anniversary; But Fans Are Not Happy About It
[SBS Star] EXO CHEN Congratulates EXO-L's 6th Anniversary; But Fans Are Not Happy About It

Fans of K-pop boy group EXO enraged over the group's member CHEN's congratulatory post for the official fan club's 6th anniversary.

On August 5, EXO's official fan club EXO-L celebrated its 6th anniversary.

To commemorate this meaningful day, CHEN took to EXO's official fan community and greeted fans.
CHENHe shared a photo of himself with a message that says, "EXO-Ls, congratulations on your 6th anniversary. Please enjoy this day," along with two cakes and champagne glasses emojis.

However, the majority of EXO-Ls are being salty over CHEN's latest post as there are still divided opinions among fans about his existence in EXO.
CHENEarlier this year, fans have demanded CHEN's departure from the group following his sudden marriage announcement.

Then on April 29, EXO's management agency SM Entertainment announced that CHEN and his wife welcomed their first child, a daughter.
CHEN(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
