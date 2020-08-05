[SBS Star] More Photos of Woo Do Hwan in the Military Unveil

Actor Woo Do Hwan's photos in the military were shared online.Recently, some new photos of fresh soldiers at the military training center were uploaded on the Republic of Korea Army's official website.These were all group photos, and one of the soldiers was Woo Do Hwan.In all the photos, Woo Do Hwan made playful poses with a smile next to his fellow solders.He also flaunted his great looks in his military uniform.He looked very happy in these photos, seeming as if he is satisfied with his military life.Previously, a photo of Woo Do Hwan at the military training center was released.As Woo Do Hwan looked just as happy in the new photos as this one, fans felt greatly relieved.On July 6, Woo Do Hwan started his military service as an active-duty soldier.He is expected to be discharged from the military in January 2022.(Credit= 'Republic of Korea Army' Official Website)(SBS Star)