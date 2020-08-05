[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seung Gi Shares He Has Not Cried in 4 Years

Singer Lee Seung Gi revealed that he has not cried for the last four years.On August 2 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', Lee Seung Gi shared a surprising fact.While sitting down together for a talk, the cast and guests asked each other some questions.One of the questions that Lee Seung Gi was asked was, "When was the last time you cried? Have you cried recently?"Lee Seung Gi answered, "No, I haven't. It's been like four years since I cried."He explained, "These days, I think to myself, 'Have I completely lost my sadness?' I tend to cut my sadness off from me when it tries to come up, because I feel that I don't have time for that."He continued, "People often ask me how I relieve stress, and I actually don't know how to answer this question. I do get stressed out, but I don't know where all of that stress goes."He added, "I'm sure they're all inside me somewhere, but I just don't know where they are. I kind of feel like I'm continuously flattening them down in my heart."(Credit= SBS Master in the House)(SBS Star)