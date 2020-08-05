뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin ♥ Shin Mina Make Generous Donation to Help Deluge Victims
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin ♥ Shin Mina Make Generous Donation to Help Deluge Victims

Published 2020.08.05
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin ♥ Shin Mina Make Generous Donation to Help Deluge Victims
Actor Kim Woo Bin and actress Shin Mina kindly reached out to help victims of the recent torrential rain in South Korea.

On August 5, Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina's management agency AM Entertainment revealed that they each donated 50 million won (approximately 42,000 dollars) to Community Chest of Korea.

Community Chest of Korea is a non-profit organization that supports various welfare centers, community projects, and victims of environmental disasters.
Kim Woo Bin, Shin MinaThis is not the first time for the celebrity couple to donate large sum of money to help people in need.

Kim Woo Bin regularly donates to help cancer patients, while Shin Mina has been a regular donor to help the elderly living alone, burn patients, underprivileged children, and more.
대전 정림동 아파트 침수 피해 현장대전 갑천 상황Meanwhile, South Korea has been facing pouring rain over the past week, which has triggered landslides in several places and flooded residential areas.

According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, the torrential downpours has left 15 people dead with 11 others still missing as of 10:30AM KST today.

With heavy rain continuing, more than 2,000 people were forced to leave their homes.

(Credit= SBS funE, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star) 
