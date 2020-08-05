[SBS Star] Solar Gives Up on Her Prize on 'Running Man'; Song Ji-hyo Personally Sends Her a Gift

K-pop girl group MAMAMOO's leader Solar received a special gift from actress Song Ji-hyo.On August 2, Solar shared a post on her YouTube community.Along with a photo of her holding a box of speakers, Solar wrote, "Ji-hyo sent me this gift."She continued, "I think she felt bad about me giving up my prize on 'Running Man'. She sent this to my company."She added, "I was so happy to be on the same team as Ji-hyo and other cool unnies. Thank you, Ji-hyo!"Previously when Solar featured on 'Running Man', she gave up on winning a pair of nice speakers for her team.Thanks to Solar's sacrifice, her team consisting of Solar, Song Ji-hyo and Jeon So Min, won the game.As Solar gave up on the speakers then, Song Ji-hyo seemed to have remembered that and bought a nicer pair for her.Song Ji-hyo's thoughtful gesture is making many fans go, "Awww!" at the moment.(Credit= '솔라시도 solarsido' YouTube, SBS Running Man, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)