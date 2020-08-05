뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Solar Gives Up on Her Prize on 'Running Man'; Song Ji-hyo Personally Sends Her a Gift
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Solar Gives Up on Her Prize on 'Running Man'; Song Ji-hyo Personally Sends Her a Gift

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.05 14:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Solar Gives Up on Her Prize on Running Man; Song Ji-hyo Personally Sends Her a Gift
K-pop girl group MAMAMOO's leader Solar received a special gift from actress Song Ji-hyo. 

On August 2, Solar shared a post on her YouTube community. 

Along with a photo of her holding a box of speakers, Solar wrote, "Ji-hyo sent me this gift." 

She continued, "I think she felt bad about me giving up my prize on 'Running Man'. She sent this to my company." 

She added, "I was so happy to be on the same team as Ji-hyo and other cool unnies. Thank you, Ji-hyo!"
SolarPreviously when Solar featured on 'Running Man', she gave up on winning a pair of nice speakers for her team. 

Thanks to Solar's sacrifice, her team consisting of Solar, Song Ji-hyo and Jeon So Min, won the game. 
Running ManAs Solar gave up on the speakers then, Song Ji-hyo seemed to have remembered that and bought a nicer pair for her. 

Song Ji-hyo's thoughtful gesture is making many fans go, "Awww!" at the moment. 

(Credit= '솔라시도 solarsido' YouTube, SBS Running Man, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.