뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE's Face to Be Featured on an Earth Satellite
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE's Face to Be Featured on an Earth Satellite

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.08.05 13:49 Updated 2020.08.05 13:50 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIEs Face to Be Featured on an Earth Satellite
▲ File photo (LEFT)

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE's image will be featured on a satellite orbiting the Earth.

On August 3, JENNIE's biggest Chinese fan community CHINAJENNIEBAR announced that they recently funded a satellite to display JENNIE's face while orbiting around the Earth.
JENNIEJENNIEAccording to CHINAJENNIEBAR, the satellite―Ladybug-1―will circle around the Earth on August 8.

August 8 is also the day when BLACKPINK made its debut four years ago.
JENNIELadybug-1 is a 16 million-dollar satellite that will be launched by China's commercial satellite operator Commsat.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is set to release a new single, the group's second release of the year after 'How You Like That', on August 28.
BLACKPINK(Credit= 'JENNIEBAR_CN' Twitter, 'jennierubyjane' Instagram, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.