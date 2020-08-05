[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE's Face to Be Featured on an Earth Satellite

▲ File photo (LEFT)
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE's image will be featured on a satellite orbiting the Earth.
On August 3, JENNIE's biggest Chinese fan community CHINAJENNIEBAR announced that they recently funded a satellite to display JENNIE's face while orbiting around the Earth.
According to CHINAJENNIEBAR, the satellite―Ladybug-1―will circle around the Earth on August 8.
August 8 is also the day when BLACKPINK made its debut four years ago.
Ladybug-1 is a 16 million-dollar satellite that will be launched by China's commercial satellite operator Commsat.
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is set to release a new single, the group's second release of the year after 'How You Like That', on August 28.
