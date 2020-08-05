[SBS Star] Lee Byung Hun Thanks Song Seung Heon for Sending Him Snacks with Love

Actor Lee Byung Hun expressed gratitude to another actor Song Seung Heon for sending him lots of snacks.On August 4, Lee Byung Hun updated his Instagram with two new photos.The photos were of a long table with different types of snack and drink.Below the table, there was a banner that said, "I fully support Lee Byung Hun's movie 'Emergency Declaration'."There were also a sticker on cups with the same words and a photo of Lee Byung Hun.It turned out that Song Seung Heon had prepared all this for Lee Byung Hun and the production team of 'Emergency Declaration'.Along with the photos, Lee Byung Hun wrote, "I enjoyed this, brother. Do you want to grab a meal?"Under this post, fans left comments such as, "Aww I ship this friendship so much!", "What a supportive friend!", "Can I have some of that snack and drink too?" and so on.(Credit= 'byunghun0712' 'songseungheon1005' Instagram)(SBS Star)