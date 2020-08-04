[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook Shares How He Acts to His Girlfriend

Singer Kim Jong-kook revealed what his dating style is like.On August 2 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook was seen having a talk about relationship with his celebrity friends.During their talk, Lee Sang Min said, "Kim Jong-kook is a kind of guy who will make his girlfriend feel tired all the time."As soon as Kim Jong-kook heard Lee Sang Min, he commented, "No, I really am not that sort of guy at all, hyung."He continued, "I always follow what my girlfriend says, and our dates center around her opinion rather than mine."HeeChul laughingly stated, "But you don't spend your money for her. The only thing you practically have is your muscle."Kim Jong-kook argued back right away, "No, that's not true. I never let my girlfriend pay for anything."Then, Tak Jae-hoon playfully said, "So, if she doesn't pay for anything and you don't pay for anything, how do you guys go on a date?"Kim Jong-kook just awkwardly laughed at Tak Jae-hoon's remark.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)