뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] One Popular YouTuber Talks About the Time When Him & JUNGKOOK Shared a Hug
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] One Popular YouTuber Talks About the Time When Him & JUNGKOOK Shared a Hug

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.04 16:52 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] One Popular YouTuber Talks About the Time When Him & JUNGKOOK Shared a Hug
YouTuber BRISxLIFE shared how amazing it was to meet K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK. 

Recently, one past video of BRISxLIFE resurfaced online in light of JUNGKOOK's ongoing elevating popularity. 
BRISxLIFEThe video was of BRISxLIFE talking about meeting JUNGKOOK when BTS guested on CBS' talk show 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' back in January. 

BRISxLIFE said, "I was lucky to be one of the audience to the show. I was at the very front, and the members of BTS walked right past me before joining James Corden. It was incredible."

He continued, "Then after their interview, they once again walked past me to head out the studio. That was when JUNGKOOK said hi to me. I was like, 'What?!' It totally took me back by surprise." 
BRISxLIFEBRISxLIFE went on, "Following that, he shook my hand and told me, 'I know you.' I couldn't look him in the eye though. I think I was too shocked. The only thing that I can remember from that time was those tattoos on his hands." 

He excitedly carried on telling the story, "Then, we hugged. That didn't feel real at all; it almost felt like I was dreaming. It really was the most dream-like thing that's ever happened to me." 

He added, "To me, meeting BTS is like meeting legends like Michael Jackson, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and such artists." 
 

(Credit= 'BRISxLIFE' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.