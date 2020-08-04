[SBS Star] One Popular YouTuber Talks About the Time When Him & JUNGKOOK Shared a Hug

YouTuber BRISxLIFE shared how amazing it was to meet K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK.Recently, one past video of BRISxLIFE resurfaced online in light of JUNGKOOK's ongoing elevating popularity.The video was of BRISxLIFE talking about meeting JUNGKOOK when BTS guested on CBS' talk show 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' back in January.BRISxLIFE said, "I was lucky to be one of the audience to the show. I was at the very front, and the members of BTS walked right past me before joining James Corden. It was incredible."He continued, "Then after their interview, they once again walked past me to head out the studio. That was when JUNGKOOK said hi to me. I was like, 'What?!' It totally took me back by surprise."BRISxLIFE went on, "Following that, he shook my hand and told me, 'I know you.' I couldn't look him in the eye though. I think I was too shocked. The only thing that I can remember from that time was those tattoos on his hands."He excitedly carried on telling the story, "Then, we hugged. That didn't feel real at all; it almost felt like I was dreaming. It really was the most dream-like thing that's ever happened to me."He added, "To me, meeting BTS is like meeting legends like Michael Jackson, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and such artists."(Credit= 'BRISxLIFE' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)