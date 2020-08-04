뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & Park Bo Young to Lead a New Disaster Film Together
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & Park Bo Young to Lead a New Disaster Film Together

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.08.04 16:01 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & Park Bo Young to Lead a New Disaster Film Together
Actor Park Seo Jun and actress Park Bo Young are confirmed to lead an upcoming disaster film together.

On July 4, it was reported that Park Seo Jun and Park Bo Young are positively considering the offer to join the new movie 'Concrete Utopia' (tentative title).
Park Seo Jun, Park Bo YoungFollowing the report, the film's distributing agency LOTTE Entertainment confirmed the casting alongside actor Lee Byung Hun.

'Concrete Utopia' will tell the story of residents of an apartment complex, who have become the only survivors after a major earthquake hit the Seoul city.

The movie is film director Uhm Tae-hwa's first project in four years since his 2016 film 'Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned'.
Park Seo Jun, Park Bo Young, Lee Byung HunIt will also mark Park Bo Young's first big-screen production in two years since 'on your wedding day' in 2018.

Park Seo Jun and Lee Byung Hun are also expected to join the production after wrapping up their ongoing productions, 'Dream' and 'State of Emergency', respectively.

The upcoming movie's filming is reportedly scheduled to kick off in March 2021.

(Credit= LOTTE Entertainment, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.