[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & Park Bo Young to Lead a New Disaster Film Together

Actor Park Seo Jun and actress Park Bo Young are confirmed to lead an upcoming disaster film together.On July 4, it was reported that Park Seo Jun and Park Bo Young are positively considering the offer to join the new movie 'Concrete Utopia' (tentative title).Following the report, the film's distributing agency LOTTE Entertainment confirmed the casting alongside actor Lee Byung Hun.'Concrete Utopia' will tell the story of residents of an apartment complex, who have become the only survivors after a major earthquake hit the Seoul city.The movie is film director Uhm Tae-hwa's first project in four years since his 2016 film 'Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned'.It will also mark Park Bo Young's first big-screen production in two years since 'on your wedding day' in 2018.Park Seo Jun and Lee Byung Hun are also expected to join the production after wrapping up their ongoing productions, 'Dream' and 'State of Emergency', respectively.The upcoming movie's filming is reportedly scheduled to kick off in March 2021.(Credit= LOTTE Entertainment, SBS funE)(SBS Star)