[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet SEULGI Makes an Unexpected Visit to One Dance Academy

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member SEULGI surprisingly visited one dance academy.Recently, some photos and videos of SEULGI at one dance academy were shared online.In the photos and videos, SEULGI suddenly enters the dance academy out of nowhere and starts to dance with the dance instructors.While they powerfully dance together, the students scream and film them with their phone.There, SEULGI manages to show off her smooth moves and incredible dancing skills.After the dance, SEULGI waves goodbye with a smile and leaves the place.The dance academy is one of the well-known and popular ones in Seoul.It seemed like SEULGI knew the dancers, and they invited her for a quick dance.(Credit= 'Sean Bae' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)