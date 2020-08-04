뉴스
[SBS Star] ZICO's First Photo from Military Training Excites Fans
[SBS Star] ZICO's First Photo from Military Training Excites Fans

Published 2020.08.04
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] ZICOs First Photo from Military Training Excites Fans
First photo of K-pop artist ZICO taken at the military training center has been shared.

Back on July 30, ZICO enlisted in the military and he is currently undergoing basic military training at the recruit training center.

Then on August 3, the training center uploaded group photos of the newly-enlisted recruit soldiers.
ZICOIn one of the group photos, ZICO was seen among his fellow recruit soldiers standing in line as they look straight into the camera.

ZICO is seen wearing his military uniform with a name tag that reads his real name, "Woo Ji-ho".
ZICOAfter completing his 4-week basic military training at the center, ZICO will be serving his mandatory service as a public service worker.
ZICOJust before his enlistment, ZICO has been appearing as a mentor on Mnet's new survival audition show 'I-LAND'.

He also made his last comeback before the service with his third solo EP 'RANDOM BOX' led by the title track 'Summer Hate' featuring singer RAIN.
ZICOYou can watch 'Summer Hate' music video below:
 

(Credit= Online Community, 'ZICO' YouTube, 'woozico0914' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
