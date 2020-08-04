뉴스
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Lived in a Dorm Where There Were Cockroaches & Centipedes During Trainee Days?
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Lived in a Dorm Where There Were Cockroaches & Centipedes During Trainee Days?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.04 14:11
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Lived in a Dorm Where There Were Cockroaches & Centipedes During Trainee Days?
The members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK revealed that they used to lived in a dorm where cockroaches and centipedes appeared. 

On August 1, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment shared a new video of the group on YouTube. 

The video showed the four members―JISOO, LISA, JENNIE and ROSÉ talking about their trainee days over a dinner table. 
BLACKPINKJENNIE said, "We didn't really eat delivery food like this chicken when we were trainees. We ate scrambled egg with strawberry jam the most." 

She continued, "It was because we didn't have enough money to order food. We used to go grocery shopping like once a month, and we probably bought eggs and strawberry jam every time we went." 
BLACKPINKAfter hearing this, one member of the production team commented in surprise, "I had no idea that BLACKPINK ever had a time like that." 

JENNIE responded, "There was...! Our dorm was not very nice at that time either. Everybody probably thinks we had always lived in a fancy dorm, because they only saw our new dorm." 
BLACKPINKROSÉ said, "Yes, in our old dorm, there were cockroaches and centipedes. They were practically our roommates." 

She added, "LISA was the bravest out of us though. She used to catch them with a piece of A4 paper, or trap them with a cup." 

Then, they all laughed, thinking back to those times. 
 

(Credit= 'BLACKPINK' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
