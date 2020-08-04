뉴스
[SBS Star] Alexander Reveals That He Was "Kicked Out" From U-KISS Because He "Wasn't Popular"
뉴스

[SBS Star] Alexander Reveals That He Was "Kicked Out" From U-KISS Because He "Wasn't Popular"

Published 2020.08.04 11:17 Updated 2020.08.04 11:25
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Alexander Reveals That He Was "Kicked Out" From U-KISS Because He "Wasnt Popular"
K-pop boy group U-KISS' former member Alexander revealed the truth behind his sudden departure from the group.

Recently, Alexander guested on an episode of YouTube show 'JAYKEEOUT x VWVB' shared on July 28.

During the show, Alexander talked about how he decided to make his way to South Korea and the time when he was promoting as a member of U-KISS.
AlexanderWhat especially caught the viewers' attention was when Alexander opened up about how he was forced to leave the group.

Alexander said, "The company was telling me that U-KISS needed member changes, saying that the group wasn't doing well enough. Basically, they were cutting me off from the group." 
AlexanderHe continued, "They said, 'Think about it Alexander, do you think you are popular in Korea? You are not popular.' That's what he said. It's a very sad reality."

Alexander added that his aunt talked to the agency CEO about the matter but he ended up leaving the group and the agency.
AlexanderAlexander made his debut as a member of U-KISS in 2008, and released four mini-albums and one full album under the team.

However, U-KISS' management agency suddenly announced his departure from the group in 2011, stating that "he wished to go back to school and focus on his study."
U-KISSUpon watching Alexander's interview, many fans have left comments saying how they feel bad and sorry that he had to experience such hardships at a very young age.

You can watch Alexander's full interview in the video below:
 

(Credit= 'JAYKEEOUT x VWVB' YouTube, NH EMG)

(SBS Star)    
