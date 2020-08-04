[SBS Star] This Is How Many People Clustered Around to See Ji Chang Wook at a Convenience Store

Everyone is surprised to see how many people clustered around to see actor Ji Chang Wook working at a convenience store.On August 3, Ji Chang Wook was spotted at one convenience store located in Sinchon-dong, Seoul.There, the actor turned into a special part-timer of the day.As soon as this was announced on Instagram, people started to gather around the convenience store.Not long later, a surprising number of people clustered around trying to see him; there were full of people outside the convenience store.They were all densely standing next to one another while holding their phone up high to capture him.After seeing how many people were there, some criticized them for not keeping a safe distance from each other for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.Although understandable, they argue that they should avoid gathering together like that.Currently, the event organizers are under fire for organizing an event such as this one when everybody still needs to avoid close contact with others.(Credit= Online Community, 'gs25_yondae2' Instagram)(SBS Star)