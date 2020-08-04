뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] This Is How Many People Clustered Around to See Ji Chang Wook at a Convenience Store
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] This Is How Many People Clustered Around to See Ji Chang Wook at a Convenience Store

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.04 11:07 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] This Is How Many People Clustered Around to See Ji Chang Wook at a Convenience Store
Everyone is surprised to see how many people clustered around to see actor Ji Chang Wook working at a convenience store. 

On August 3, Ji Chang Wook was spotted at one convenience store located in Sinchon-dong, Seoul. 

There, the actor turned into a special part-timer of the day. 
Ji Chang WookAs soon as this was announced on Instagram, people started to gather around the convenience store. 

Not long later, a surprising number of people clustered around trying to see him; there were full of people outside the convenience store. 

They were all densely standing next to one another while holding their phone up high to capture him. 
Ji Chang WookAfter seeing how many people were there, some criticized them for not keeping a safe distance from each other for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19. 

Although understandable, they argue that they should avoid gathering together like that. 

Currently, the event organizers are under fire for organizing an event such as this one when everybody still needs to avoid close contact with others. 
Ji Chang Wook(Credit= Online Community, 'gs25_yondae2' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.