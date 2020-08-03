뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Cutely Responds to His Birthday Ad on NY Times Square Display
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Cutely Responds to His Birthday Ad on NY Times Square Display

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.03 17:57
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Cutely Responds to His Birthday Ad on NY Times Square Display
Fans are finding V of K-pop boy group BTS' response to seeing his birthday advertisement on New York Times Square Display extremely adorable.

Recently, one past video and photos of V started going around online.

They were of V checking out his birthday advertisement by ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) displayed at New York Times Square.
VVThis was the time when BTS was invited to perform at New York Times Square.

Before the group's performance, V looked around and spotted his birthday advertisement.

When he saw how many there were as well as the great size of the advertisement, his eyes started to twinkle.

Then with surprise and excitement in his voice, he said, "Wow, this is so cool! Look! It's over there, there and there!"

While saying so, he pointed to them with his finger and took a video with his phone.
 
After seeing this, fans left comments such as, "I can't stop smiling! This is just too cute!", "Awww I'm so glad that he liked the ad!", "I'm never going to stop loving this guy." and so on.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, '_nuna_v' Twitter)

(SBS Star)    
