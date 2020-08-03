뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Becomes a One-day Cashier at a Convenience Store
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Becomes a One-day Cashier at a Convenience Store

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.08.03 17:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Becomes a One-day Cashier at a Convenience Store
Actor Ji Chang Wook transformed himself into a part-timer at a convenience store.

On August 3, Ji Chang Wook was spotted at a convenience store located in Sinchon-dong, Seoul.
Ji Chang WookJi Chang WookThe official Instagram account of the convenience store announced, "Ji Chang Wook will be the cashier of the day at GS25 Yonsei University 2nd branch until 6PM."
Ji Chang WookIn the photos, Ji Chang Wook is seen doing his best as a one-day part-timer, welcoming customers at the busy convenience store.

It seems like Ji Chang Wook took part in this special event to promote his ongoing drama 'Backstreet Rookie'.
Backstreet RookieIn 'Backstreet Rookie', Ji Chang Wook took on the role of a convenience store owner named 'Dae-hyun'; while actress Kim Yoo Jung plays opposite, a part-timer named 'Saet-byul'.
Backstreet RookieThe drama airs every Friday and Saturday at 10PM KST on SBS.

(Credit= 'gs25_yondae2' Instagram, Online Community, SBS Backstreet Rookie)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.