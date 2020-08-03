[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Becomes a One-day Cashier at a Convenience Store

Actor Ji Chang Wook transformed himself into a part-timer at a convenience store.On August 3, Ji Chang Wook was spotted at a convenience store located in Sinchon-dong, Seoul.The official Instagram account of the convenience store announced, "Ji Chang Wook will be the cashier of the day at GS25 Yonsei University 2nd branch until 6PM."In the photos, Ji Chang Wook is seen doing his best as a one-day part-timer, welcoming customers at the busy convenience store.It seems like Ji Chang Wook took part in this special event to promote his ongoing drama 'Backstreet Rookie'.In 'Backstreet Rookie', Ji Chang Wook took on the role of a convenience store owner named 'Dae-hyun'; while actress Kim Yoo Jung plays opposite, a part-timer named 'Saet-byul'.The drama airs every Friday and Saturday at 10PM KST on SBS.(Credit= 'gs25_yondae2' Instagram, Online Community, SBS Backstreet Rookie)(SBS Star)