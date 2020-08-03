[SBS Star] ROSE Says She Dreamed of Becoming a Great Dancer While Watching LISA Dance

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member ROSÉ shared that she dreamed of becoming a great dancer by watching her fellow member LISA dance.On August 1, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment uploaded a video of the four members having a talk over dinner on YouTube.While talking, they mentioned the difficult times they had during their trainee days.ROSÉ said, "The hardest thing for me was being far from my family. It really wasn't easy for me."JENNIE nodded and commented, "But I think that brought us closer. We became very close then."Then, ROSÉ shared how tough for her to learn dance.ROSÉ said, "Before I joined YG Entertainment as a trainee, I have never danced."She continued, "Then I saw LISA dance while training together. I was like, 'Wow, I want to dance like her.' She was such an incredible dancer."As LISA heard ROSÉ's unexpected compliment, she blushed and shyly smiled.(Credit= 'Lilifilm Official' 'BLACKPINK' YouTube)(SBS Star)