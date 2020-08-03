뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] ROSE Says She Dreamed of Becoming a Great Dancer While Watching LISA Dance
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] ROSE Says She Dreamed of Becoming a Great Dancer While Watching LISA Dance

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.03 16:23 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] ROSE Says She Dreamed of Becoming a Great Dancer While Watching LISA Dance
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member ROSÉ shared that she dreamed of becoming a great dancer by watching her fellow member LISA dance. 

On August 1, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment uploaded a video of the four members having a talk over dinner on YouTube. 
BLACKPINKWhile talking, they mentioned the difficult times they had during their trainee days. 

ROSÉ said, "The hardest thing for me was being far from my family. It really wasn't easy for me." 

JENNIE nodded and commented, "But I think that brought us closer. We became very close then." 
BLACKPINKThen, ROSÉ shared how tough for her to learn dance. 

ROSÉ said, "Before I joined YG Entertainment as a trainee, I have never danced." 

She continued, "Then I saw LISA dance while training together. I was like, 'Wow, I want to dance like her.' She was such an incredible dancer." 

As LISA heard ROSÉ's unexpected compliment, she blushed and shyly smiled. 
 

(Credit= 'Lilifilm Official' 'BLACKPINK' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.