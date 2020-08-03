[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Explains How His Past Crush Got Him Interested in Music

Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO shared that he got interested in music thanks to his former crush.On August 2 episode of SBS' variety show 'Master in the House', the cast members talked about their past crush.During the talk, Cha Eun-woo revealed that his past crush was actually the one who got him interested in the field of music.Cha Eun-woo said, "When I was younger, I didn't know much about singing or dancing. But my past crush was a huge fan of FTISLAND."He continued to explain, "She had all the stickers and photos of the band on her pencil case. I wondered why she was so into them, so I started watching FTISLAND's music videos. That's how I got interested in music."When asked how he would feel if the crush watched this episode, Cha Eun-woo blushed a little and said, "I think it would make my heart beat faster, and I'd probably be nervous."He added, "However, I just want to keep it as a good memory of the past now."(Credit= SBS Master in the House, Fantagio)(SBS Star)