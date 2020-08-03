[SBS Star] 'SKY Castle' Couple Cho Byeong Kyu & Kim Bora Confirmed to Have Broken Up

Actor Cho Byeong Kyu and actress Kim Bora broke up with each other.On August 3, news outlet Sports DongA reported that Cho Byeong Kyu and Kim Bora's relationship recently came to an end.Following the release of this report, Cho Byeong Kyu and Kim Bora's management agency confirmed the news.They said, "As far as we are aware, Cho Byeong Kyu and Kim Bora have been too busy that they couldn't see each other often."They continued, "That grew them apart, and they recently decided to go their separate ways."Cho Byeong Kyu and Kim Bora first met and started dating after filming 2019's mega-hit drama 'SKY Castle'.When Cho Byeong Kyu and Kim Bora were rumored to be dating each other, they denied them, but were soon captured on a date.Shortly after that, their management agency confirmed that they have been in a relationship since the beginning of February last year.(Credit= 'kim_bora95' 'bk_arta' Instagram)(SBS Star)