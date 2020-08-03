뉴스
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Members Get Together for Tiffany Young's Birthday
Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.03 14:03 View Count
The members of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation spent some time with each other at Tiffany Young's birthday party. 

On August 1, Tiffany Young welcomed her 31st birthday. 

In celebration of this special day, Tiffany Young held a birthday party with Girls' Generation members. 
Girls' GenerationGirls' GenerationFollowing the end of the party, they all uploaded photos from then on their Instagram. 

The photos showed various photos of Girls' Generation members at the party.

It seemed as if there was a dress code to the party, because they were wearing a fancy black dress. 

In every photo, they looked overloaded with happiness; their facial expression suggested that they have very much enjoyed their time together.
Girls' GenerationGirls' GenerationGirls' Generation made debut in August 2007, and the members spent years training together before that. 

Over time, their friendship seemed to have become stronger. 

(Credit= 'tiffanyyoungofficial' 'sooyoungchoi' 'yulyulk' 'seojuhyun_s' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
