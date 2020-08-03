뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares How Long He Wants to Be on 'Running Man' for
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares How Long He Wants to Be on 'Running Man' for

Lee Narin

Published 2020.08.03 11:27 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares How Long He Wants to Be on Running Man for
Actor Lee Kwang Soo shared how many more years he wants to be on 'Running Man' for. 

On July 31, news outlet Ilgan Sports shared Lee Kwang Soo's recent interview. 

During the interview, Lee Kwang Soo expressed his love for SBS' popular television show 'Running Man'. 

Lee Kwang Soo has been the cast of 'Running Man' for 10 years since it started in July 2010. 
Running ManLee Kwang Soo said, "I'm always going to be on 'Running Man'; I don't ever want to leave the show." 

He continued, "Well, I'll have to leave if the show comes to an end, but unless that is the case, I'm not going to leave." 
Running ManThe actor went on, "I'm not interested in appearing on any other television shows except for 'Running Man'." 

He added, "I was on Netflix's show 'BUSTED!', but that was only because the show had lots of connection with 'Running Man'." 
Running ManMeanwhile, 'Running Man' airs every Sunday at 5PM KST. 

(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.