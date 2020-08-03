[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares How Long He Wants to Be on 'Running Man' for

Actor Lee Kwang Soo shared how many more years he wants to be on 'Running Man' for.On July 31, news outlet Ilgan Sports shared Lee Kwang Soo's recent interview.During the interview, Lee Kwang Soo expressed his love for SBS' popular television show 'Running Man'.Lee Kwang Soo has been the cast of 'Running Man' for 10 years since it started in July 2010.Lee Kwang Soo said, "I'm always going to be on 'Running Man'; I don't ever want to leave the show."He continued, "Well, I'll have to leave if the show comes to an end, but unless that is the case, I'm not going to leave."The actor went on, "I'm not interested in appearing on any other television shows except for 'Running Man'."He added, "I was on Netflix's show 'BUSTED!', but that was only because the show had lots of connection with 'Running Man'."Meanwhile, 'Running Man' airs every Sunday at 5PM KST.(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)