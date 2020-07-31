뉴스
[SBS Star] Red Velvet JOY Brings a Special Reflection Plate for Perfect Photos?
[SBS Star] Red Velvet JOY Brings a Special Reflection Plate for Perfect Photos?

Lee Narin

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member JOY is attracting the attention of everybody with how far she went for perfect photos. 

On July 30, a trailer for tvN's television show 'Salty Tour' was unveiled online. 
Salty TourThe trailer showed the cast of 'Salty Tour' on a trip to the East Sea. 

Many people desire to take nice photos on a trip, and it seemed this is also JOY's desire.  

It was because JOY brought a special reflection plate with her for photos. 
Salty TourWhen JOY got out of her van with the special reflection plate in her hand, the cast burst into laughter. 

At all beautiful places where they visited, JOY took the plate out and asked Kim Jun-ho to hold it for her. 

While Park Myung-soo took photos of her, Kim Jun-ho held the plate below her so that she could get more light. 
JOYJOYFans could not stop talking about how hilarious JOY was in this trailer, and they are looking very much forward to checking out the next episode of 'Salty Tour'. 

(Credit= tvN Salty Tour) 

(SBS Star)   
