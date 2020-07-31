[SBS Star] Fans Are Having Huge Doubts About SEVENTEEN VERNON's Ability to Take Selfies

Fans are wondering how K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's member VERNON can take such bad selfies.Recently, one CARAT (the name of SEVENTEEN's fandom) uploaded an interesting post about VERNON on one popular online community.In the post, the CARAT shared how different VERNON looked in the photos that were taken by others to his selfies taken by himself.When taken by others, VERNON looked as good-looking as his true-self, who is known for his handsome facial features.However, when taken by himself, he somehow makes him look bad.In these photos, not only his facial expressions but but the angle of them were also so horrible to the point that they managed to take away all his great looks.After seeing his bad selfies, fans left comments such as, "Wow lol You seriously need to work on your selfie skills!", "Why use your handsome face like that? If you're going to use it like that, then just swap it with my face!", "Can I please give you selfie lessons?" and so on.(Credit= Online Community, 'chwenotchew' Instagram)(SBS Star)