뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Are Having Huge Doubts About SEVENTEEN VERNON's Ability to Take Selfies
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Fans Are Having Huge Doubts About SEVENTEEN VERNON's Ability to Take Selfies

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.31 16:36 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Are Having Huge Doubts About SEVENTEEN VERNONs Ability to Take Selfies
Fans are wondering how K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's member VERNON can take such bad selfies. 

Recently, one CARAT (the name of SEVENTEEN's fandom) uploaded an interesting post about VERNON on one popular online community. 
VERNONIn the post, the CARAT shared how different VERNON looked in the photos that were taken by others to his selfies taken by himself. 

When taken by others, VERNON looked as good-looking as his true-self, who is known for his handsome facial features. 

However, when taken by himself, he somehow makes him look bad. 

In these photos, not only his facial expressions but but the angle of them were also so horrible to the point that they managed to take away all his great looks. 
VERNONVERNONAfter seeing his bad selfies, fans left comments such as, "Wow lol You seriously need to work on your selfie skills!", "Why use your handsome face like that? If you're going to use it like that, then just swap it with my face!", "Can I please give you selfie lessons?" and so on. 

(Credit= Online Community, 'chwenotchew' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.