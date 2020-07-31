뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS V Shares What He Wants His Future to Look Like
Lee Narin

K-pop boy group BTS' member V revealed what kind of future he looks forward to seeing.  

Recently, V's early post-debut interview resurfaced online. 
VDuring the interview, V was asked if he could talk about his future-self. 

V answered, "Until about when I'm 40, I want to put all my energy into music, acting and all relevant things." 

He laughingly continued, "I want to devote the rest of my life to my wife from then on. I want to become the kind of husband who gets lots of crap from her." 
VV went on, "My role model is my father. I want to become a father and husband like him. He takes great care of his children and does everything he can to provide the things they want." 

He went on, "I want my later years to look like me taking my two children, one boy and one girl, to a zoo, wearing a brown beret and coat. There, I would like to give snacks to pigeons around." 
VAfter reading this part of V's past interview, fans could not stop smiling at V's cute thoughts.

(Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
