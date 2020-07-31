뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Byung Hun ♥ Lee Min-jung Enjoy a 'Peninsula' Movie Date
[SBS Star] Lee Byung Hun ♥ Lee Min-jung Enjoy a 'Peninsula' Movie Date

Published 2020.07.31 14:59
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Byung Hun ♥ Lee Min-jung Enjoy a Peninsula Movie Date
Celebrity couple Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min-jung enjoyed a movie date to show their support for actress Lee Jung Hyun's new movie 'Peninsula'. 

On July 30, Lee Jung Hyun updated her personal Instagram account with photos of herself posing next to her closest celebrity friends.
Lee Byung Hun ♥ Lee Min-jung Enjoy a 'Peninsula' Movie DateIt seems like the actress held a movie screening party with her friends for her latest movie 'Peninsula'.

Top actors and singers including Lee Byung Hun, Lee Min-jung, DARA, SE7EN, and many more were spotted in the photos.
Lee Byung Hun ♥ Lee Min-jung Enjoy a 'Peninsula' Movie DateThe film director of 'Peninsula', Yeon Sang-ho, is also seen in one of the photos.

Premiered in Korea on July 15, 'Peninsula' is a new zombie apocalypse movie that takes place after the Korean peninsula has become a zombie wasteland.

As the sequel of 2016 hit zombie movie 'Train to Busan', 'Peninsula' portrays the story 4-years after the events portrayed in 'Train to Busan'.
Lee Byung Hun ♥ Lee Min-jung Enjoy a 'Peninsula' Movie Date(Credit= 'mermaidleejh' Instagram, NEW)

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.