[SBS Star] RAIN's Fans Write a Hilarious Letter to Lee Hyo-ri Thanking Her for Giving Him a Hard Time
[SBS Star] RAIN's Fans Write a Hilarious Letter to Lee Hyo-ri Thanking Her for Giving Him a Hard Time

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.31 11:51
Fans of singer RAIN wrote a hilarious letter to K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri expressing their gratitude to her for giving him a hard time. 

On July 31, Lee Hyo-ri updated her Instagram with a new photo. 
Lee Hyo-riThe photo was a letter to Lee Hyo-ri from RAIN's global fandom 'WORLD CLOUD'. 

In the letter, RAIN's fans said, "Hyo-ri unnie, thank you for being the best partner for RAIN whether it is on or off stage." 

They laughingly continued, "Whenever you give him a hard time, we actually feel a sense of satisfaction. We believe there is nobody else who could say things like that to him." 
SSAK3They went on, "RAIN is getting more popular all thanks to your 'Why are you acting like that? Please get him out of my sight.' sort of words." 

Lastly, they said, "Thank you so much for making us laugh during this period where lots of people are struggling with life. We feel like we're going to have an amazing summer. Thank you, unnie!" 
SSAK3Currently, RAIN, Lee Hyo-ri and entertainer Yu Jae Seok are busy promoting their special summer songs as a unit named 'SSAK3'. 

(Credit= 'hyoleehyolee' 'hangout_with_yoo' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
