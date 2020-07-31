[SBS Star] IU Does Not Hesitate a Second to Name Yeo Jin Goo as Her Ideal Husband

뉴스
Singer/actress IU did not hesitate a second to name her former drama co-star actor Yeo Jin Goo as her ideal husband.

On July 30 episode of tvN's new variety show 'House on Wheels', IU joined the show's cast members―Sung Dong-il, Kim Hie Won, and Yeo Jin Goo―as a guest of the day.
House on WheelsWhen IU and Yeo Jin Goo were washing dishes together, Sung Dong-il asked IU who is close to her ideal type out of three cast members.

Sung Dong-il said, "You're going to fall in love and get married one day. Who is the closest to your ideal husband out of three of us?"
House on WheelsBefore he could even finish what he was saying, IU shouted, "It's Jin Goo! Jin Goo."

Standing right next to IU, Yeo Jin Goo laughed out loud, while IU kept her head down with a smile on her face.
House on WheelsUpon hearing IU's fast response, Sung Dong-il said, "I already knew, but how can she answer without even thinking for a single second?"
House on WheelsIU and Yeo Jin Goo became close to each other after co-starring in 2019's hit drama 'Hotel Del Luna'.
IU, Yeo Jin GooIt has been revealed that Yeo Jin Goo personally invited IU to join 'House on Wheels' as a daily guest, and IU gladly accepted the offer.

(Credit= tvN House on Wheels, tvN Hotel Del Luna)

(SBS Star) 
