[SBS Star] Nam Yoon Su Shares Cha Eun-woo Stole His Popularity in High School
[SBS Star] Nam Yoon Su Shares Cha Eun-woo Stole His Popularity in High School

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.30 16:34
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Nam Yoon Su Shares Cha Eun-woo Stole His Popularity in High School
Model/actor Nam Yoon Su revealed that K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo stole his popularity back when they were in high school. 

On July 29, Nam Yoon Su guested on MBC's television show 'Radio Star'. 
Nam Yoon SuDuring the show, Nam Yoon Su mentioned being the tallest and most good-looking in the family.

He said, "I'm the youngest one of three boys. I look very different from them. Everybody says I took all the good genes." 
Nam Yoon SuThen, Nam Yoon Su talked about debuting as a model when he was a high school sophomore. 

He continued, "I was pretty popular in high school. I think it was because I had made debut as a model and all students knew about that. When I would come down the stairs, first year female students would bow to me with their eyes locked on my face." 
Nam Yoon SuHe went on, "But after I moved up to the third year, my popularity went downhill. That year, Cha Eun-woo transferred to our school..." 

As soon as the hosts and other guests heard this, they sighed as if they knew exactly what happened to Nam Yoon Su then. 

Nam Yoon Su laughed and added, "Some still liked me, but many started fancying Cha Eun-woo. Even when I looked at Cha Eun-woo though, he was just really good-looking. He had very smooth skin and all." 
Nam Yoon SuNam Yoon Su and Cha Eun-woo were born in the same year―1997, and they both attended Hanlim Arts School in Songpa-gu, Seoul. 

(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'eunwo.o_c' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
