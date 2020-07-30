[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE YUQI's Dream of Riding a Giraffe Comes True Thanks to Lee Kwang Soo

Actor Lee Kwang Soo helped K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE's member YUQI achieving the dream of her lifetime in the most hilarious way.On July 26 episode of SBS' variety show 'Running Man', YUQI joined as one of the guests.During the show, cast member Yu Jae Seok asked YUQI about her love for giraffes.YUQI said, "I love giraffes. Actually, I used to dream of riding a giraffe one day."As soon as the cast member heard YUQI's words, they told her that they could make her dream come true.They suggested YUQI to hop on Lee Kwang Soo's back; as one of Lee Kwang Soo's many nicknames on the show is giraffe, due to his tall height.The cast members even requested Lee Kwang Soo to run around like a giraffe.Lee Kwang Soo complained about the request first, but ended up giving YUQI a ride like a giraffe.He was even more surprised when YUQI actually accepted the offer with the happiest smile on her face.Check out the hilarious scene on 'Running Man' in the video below:(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)