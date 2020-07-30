뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE YUQI's Dream of Riding a Giraffe Comes True Thanks to Lee Kwang Soo
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE YUQI's Dream of Riding a Giraffe Comes True Thanks to Lee Kwang Soo

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.07.30 16:09 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE YUQIs Dream of Riding a Giraffe Comes True Thanks to Lee Kwang Soo
Actor Lee Kwang Soo helped K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE's member YUQI achieving the dream of her lifetime in the most hilarious way.

On July 26 episode of SBS' variety show 'Running Man', YUQI joined as one of the guests.
Running ManDuring the show, cast member Yu Jae Seok asked YUQI about her love for giraffes.

YUQI said, "I love giraffes. Actually, I used to dream of riding a giraffe one day."

As soon as the cast member heard YUQI's words, they told her that they could make her dream come true.
Running ManThey suggested YUQI to hop on Lee Kwang Soo's back; as one of Lee Kwang Soo's many nicknames on the show is giraffe, due to his tall height.

The cast members even requested Lee Kwang Soo to run around like a giraffe.
Running ManLee Kwang Soo complained about the request first, but ended up giving YUQI a ride like a giraffe.

He was even more surprised when YUQI actually accepted the offer with the happiest smile on her face.
Running ManCheck out the hilarious scene on 'Running Man' in the video below:
 

(Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.