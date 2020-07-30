[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL to Lead a Film as an Aspiring Singer

K-pop boy group EXO's member CHANYEOL is making his big screen debut as the lead.On July 30, news outlet Star News reported that CHANYEOL had been cast to star in an upcoming movie 'The Box'.'The Box' is a musical film about an aspiring singer (CHANYEOL) and washed-up music producer who used to be big back in the days.According to the report, CHANYEOL is currently busy rearranging songs that are planned to be included in the movie.Following the release of this report, CHANYEOL's management agency SM Entertainment confirmed the news.The agency said, "It's true that CHANYEOL has confirmed to join 'The Box' as the lead, and is working on songs for it. Please show him your full support."Debuted as a member of EXO in April 2012, CHANYEOL has played a supporting role in various dramas and movies over the years.Although he previously led a Chinese movie 'So, I Married an Anti-fan' (literal translation), he has never led a movie in Korea; 'The Box' will mark his first-led Korean movie.Meanwhile, the movie is scheduled to kick off shooting next month.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)