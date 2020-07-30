뉴스
[SBS Star] Ok Taec Yeon to Lead a Drama Together Alongside Song Joong Ki
[SBS Star] Ok Taec Yeon to Lead a Drama Together Alongside Song Joong Ki

Published 2020.07.30 14:14
Singer/actor Ok Taec Yeon is confirmed to lead a new drama series alongside actor Song Joong Ki.

On July 30, it was reported that Ok Taec Yeon is in talks to star in tvN's upcoming drama 'Vincenzo'.
Ok Taec YeonFollowing the report, a representative from Ok Taec Yeon's management agency 51K confirmed, "It is true that Ok Taec Yeon is confirmed to join tvN's new drama 'Vincenzo'."

'Vincenzo' tells the story of a Korean-Italian lawyer who flees to South Korea after his dealings with the mafia end on a bad note.

After his arrival in Korea, he falls in love with an innocent lawyer and attempts to turn good.
Ok Taec YeonActor Song Joong Ki is currently positively considering the offer to star as the male lead, while Ok Taec Yeon is set to take on the role of 'Jang Joon-woo', a 1-year intern of a law firm.
Ok Taec Yeon, Song Joong KiMeanwhile, 'Vincenzo' is expected to premiere in early 2021.

(Credit= 51K, HiSTORY D&C)

(SBS Star) 
