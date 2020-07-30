[SBS Star] Lee Hi Tells Why She Decided to Join Jay Park's AOMG After Leaving YG Ent.

K-pop artist Lee Hi shared why she joined Korean-American hip-hop artist Jay Park's management agency AOMG.Recently, Lee Hi sat down for an interview with fashion magazine ELLE.During the interview, Lee Hi revealed that AOMG was the first management agency that reached her after she parted ways with YG Entertainment.Lee Hi said, "The first one was AOMG, but I've sat down with lots of other agency staff. What I realized though was that my thought stuck around that fun vibe I felt at a meeting with AOMG's CEO DJ Pumpkin and artist Code Kunst."The K-pop artist continued, "I felt like AOMG was worth my trust, as Jay Park is the CEO, and he is an artist himself. His friendliness towards AOMG artists is widely known as well."She added with a smile, "I had no choice but to choose AOMG over any other agencies in the end, you know. I have a strong feeling that AOMG will understand my musical needs and wants."Lee Hi made debut under YG Entertainment with a digital single '1, 2, 3, 4' in 2012.Following her recent contract expiration with YG Entertainment, she moved her agency to AOMG.(Credit= ELLE, 'leehi_hi' 'jparkitrighthere' Instagram)(SBS Star)