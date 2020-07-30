뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Khalid Shows His Never-ending Love for BTS JIMIN & 'Serendipity'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Khalid Shows His Never-ending Love for BTS JIMIN & 'Serendipity'

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.07.30 11:11 Updated 2020.07.30 11:17 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Khalid Shows His Never-ending Love for BTS JIMIN & Serendipity
American singer-songwriter Khalid has once again showed his endless love for JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS and his solo song, 'Serendipity'.

On July 29, Khalid updated his personal Instagram account with a video of himself listening to JIMIN's 'Serendipity' while driving his car.
Khalid, JIMINThis is actually not the first time for Khalid to express his love toward JIMIN and 'Serendipity'.

Back in 2018, Khalid shared on his Twitter that he could not stop listening to 'Serendipity'.

JIMIN himself expressed his gratitude toward Khalid for enjoying his song by retweeting his tweet on BTS' official Twitter.
Khalid, JIMINThen in 2019, Khalid shared a video of him attending BTS' concert held at the Rose Bowl, California; passionately singing 'Serendipity' out loud while watching JIMIN's solo stage.
 
In the same year, Khalid and JIMIN finally met each other during '2019 Billboard Music Awards' and were seen happily hugging and greeting each other.
 
As Khalid has been showing his genuine love and support for JIMIN and his solo song for three years straight, many fans are hoping for the two talented singers' future collaboration.

(Credit= 'BTS_twt' 'PJM_data' 'jiminticaI' Twitter, 'thegr8khalid' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.