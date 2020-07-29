뉴스
[SBS Star] Fans Cannot Decide Which Shape of Eyebrows Looks Better on ITZY YEJI
[SBS Star] Fans Cannot Decide Which Shape of Eyebrows Looks Better on ITZY YEJI

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.29 18:12
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Cannot Decide Which Shape of Eyebrows Looks Better on ITZY YEJI
Fans are unable to decide which shape of eyebrows looks better on K-pop girl group ITZY's leader YEJI. 

Currently, YEJI has arched eyebrows that go up very high. 

This style of eyebrows seem to suit her facial features that many say remind them of a cat. 

It makes her facial features stronger and stand out more. 
YEJIBefore YEJI made debut though, her eyebrows were in a completely different shape. 

They were in a straight line, which gave her a cuter and softer look. 
YEJIAt the moment, fans are debating whether it was a good choice for her to change the style of her eyebrows or not. 

Some say that her present style is perfect, because it works well with ITZY's charismatic music and performance. 

Others say that her cute face needs to be accompanied by a softer shape of eyebrows. 
YEJI(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star)    
