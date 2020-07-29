[SBS Star] Fans Conclude that NU'EST MINHYUN Looks Even Better Without Make-up

K-pop boy group NU'EST's member MINHYUN proved that his beauty shines whether he has make-up on or not.Recently, one fan compiled photos of MINHYUN with no make-up on a popular online community.As K-pop stars have to perform under bright stage lights, they usually put on very heavy skin as well as eye make-up.In these photos, MINHYUN was not on stage but in his cozy room with comfortable clothes on.Here, MINHYUN had zero make-up on his face nor had his hair done; he looked very natural.Despite that, MINHYUN surprisingly managed to look even more good-looking.His eyebrows and eyes looked just as defined and his skin looked even smoother.After seeing this post, lots of fans came to the conclusion that he did not need any help of make-up products to make him look better in the first place.(Credit= Online Community, 'NU'EST' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)