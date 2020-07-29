[SBS Star] SOOBIN Gets Frustrated After Wearing a Banana Headband Which He Thought Was Pikachu

SOOBIN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) was seen looking totally frustrated during a live radio show.Recently, one part of a past episode of MBC Standard FM's radio show 'Idol Radio' went viral online.On this day, the members of TXT featured as guests on 'Idol Radio'.In this particular part of the video, they were asked to choose a headband from a pile of different headbands.From this pile of headbands, SOOBIN picked one that had two yellow sides, and black on the edge.When it was passed to him, he put it on his head thinking that the sides were Pikachu's ears.But then one of the staff members told him that was not how he put the headband on, and showed him the correct way.Once he put it on correctly, what he thought was the Pikachu headband turned out to be in the shape of a banana.Afterwards, SOOBIN could not hide his disappointment, making everyone laugh.(Credit= Online Community, MBC Standard FM Idol Radio)(SBS Star)