[SBS Star] Ahn Bo Hyun Flutters Everyone's Heart with His Tall Figure
[SBS Star] Ahn Bo Hyun Flutters Everyone's Heart with His Tall Figure

Published 2020.07.29 15:17
Actor Ahn Bo Hyun's new photos taken with one of his staff members are making his fans jealous.

On July 27, Ahn Bo Hyun updated his personal Instagram account with two photos that he had taken with a female staff member.
Ahn Bo HyunIn the first photo, Ahn Bo Hyun wrote, "Han-na (presumably the staff member's name), come back when you're taller."

In the second photo, Ahn Bo Hyun is seen affectionately patting the staff member.
Ahn Bo HyunOf course, the two photos have made his fans scream in jealousy.

Fans commented, "Can I please be a staff member of Bo Hyun?", "The luckiest girl in the world.", "He definitely knows how to make girls heart flutter.", "That's so sweet.", and more.
Ahn Bo HyunAhn Bo HyunAhn Bo Hyun is known for not only his great acting skills but also his tall figure―187 centimeters (approximately 6.1 feet).

(Credit= 'bohyunahn' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.