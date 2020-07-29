[SBS Star] Ahn Bo Hyun Flutters Everyone's Heart with His Tall Figure

Actor Ahn Bo Hyun's new photos taken with one of his staff members are making his fans jealous.On July 27, Ahn Bo Hyun updated his personal Instagram account with two photos that he had taken with a female staff member.In the first photo, Ahn Bo Hyun wrote, "Han-na (presumably the staff member's name), come back when you're taller."In the second photo, Ahn Bo Hyun is seen affectionately patting the staff member.Of course, the two photos have made his fans scream in jealousy.Fans commented, "Can I please be a staff member of Bo Hyun?", "The luckiest girl in the world.", "He definitely knows how to make girls heart flutter.", "That's so sweet.", and more.Ahn Bo Hyun is known for not only his great acting skills but also his tall figure―187 centimeters (approximately 6.1 feet).(Credit= 'bohyunahn' Instagram)(SBS Star)