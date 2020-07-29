뉴스
[SBS Star] Han Hye Jin Confesses Her Love & Passion for BTS JUNGKOOK
[SBS Star] Han Hye Jin Confesses Her Love & Passion for BTS JUNGKOOK

Published 2020.07.29
Supermodel Han Hye Jin is revealed to be a big fan of K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK.

On July 28 episode of KBS Joy's talk show 'Dating Interference Season 3', the panels talked about the story of a girl dating a boy who loves a girl group too much.

After hearing the girlfriend's concerns, Han Hye Jin said she could easily relate to the boyfriend as she had recently gotten into a K-pop group as well.
[스브스타] 한혜진 '난 방탄소년단 정국 '찐팬'…영상 500개 저장Han Hye Jin said, "I can actually relate to the boyfriend, because I'm so into JUNGKOOK of BTS these days."

She added, "I saved around 500 videos of JUNGKOOK on my social media and watch them all day long."
[스브스타] 한혜진 '난 방탄소년단 정국 '찐팬'…영상 500개 저장Upon watching Han Hye Jin's cute confession, BTS fans around the world warmly welcomed her with sweet comments online.

Their comments include, "Welcome to the club unnie, but you need to get in line first.", "JUNGKOOK is indeed the celebrity of celebrities!", "500 videos? You have more videos than I do!", and more.
JUNGKOOK(Credit= KBS Joy Dating Interference Season 3, Big Hit Entertainment, 'modelhanhyejin' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
