[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Hilariously Fails to Get IZ*ONE Jang Won Young's Number
[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Hilariously Fails to Get IZ*ONE Jang Won Young's Number

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.29 14:03 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Hilariously Fails to Get IZ*ONE Jang Won Youngs Number
Actor Lee Kwang Soo made everybody laugh by hilariously failing to get Jang Won Young of K-pop project girl group IZ*ONE's number. 

On July 26 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Jang Won Young made a guest appearance. 
Lee Kwang Soo and Jang Won YoungWhile on their way to their next destination, Lee Kwang Soo and Jang Won Young happened to sit next to each other. 

As Jang Won Young took photos of herself, Lee Kwang Soo burst into laughter and started making fun of her.  

Then, Jang Won Young suggested Lee Kwang Soo to take a photo together. 
Lee Kwang Soo and Jang Won YoungAfter taking the photo, Jang Won Young asked Lee Kwang Soo whether he wanted her to send him the photo, and thought about how she was going to send it to him. 

In response to this, Lee Kwang Soo took his phone out and held it as if he was going to ask her for her number. 

Before Lee Kwang Soo could say anything though, Jang Won Young said, "Shall we just AirDrop it?"

In the end, Jang Won Young AirDropped the photo to Lee Kwang Soo, leaving him slightly disappointed. 
Lee Kwang Soo and Jang Won Young(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.